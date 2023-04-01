News you can trust since 1890
26 photo memories take you back to Richmond Hill in the 1990s

These photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Richmond Hill in the 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The gallery celebrates community spirit and brings together photos of local landmarks and life at school as well as highlighting the stories which were making the headlines during the decade. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Richmond Hill in the 1990s

A sponsored silence at All Saints C of E Primary in Richmond Hill raised £1,800 for local charities in June 1996. Pictured is headteacher Denis Penman pictured with some of the pupils who took part. They are, from left, Natalie Watson, Donna Deighton, Charley Cook and Christopher Proctor. Photo: Roy Fox

2. Richmond Hill in the 1990s

Can-Can girls, from left, Katherine Archer, Lucy Rutter, Carlene Johnson, Danielle McDermott, Claire Gelderd and Sarah Healey are pictured rehearsing for an Old Time M Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Richmond Hill in the 1990s

Pictured is Joe Smith at Richmond Hill Day Centre in July 1997. He had been a volunteer worker at the centre since it opened 20 years ago. Photo: Roy Fox

4. Richmond Hill in the 1990s

Glen Crosthwaite with Peter McElhatton, left, and Ben Crosthwaite, two members of the All Star Kick Boxing Club at Richmond Hill. Pictured in July 1996. Photo: Mel Hulme

