26 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1976

This gallery turns back the clock to showcase a year in the life of Leeds in the mid-1970s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 11:36 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It starts with this evocative photo of a horse and cart in a city suburb and provides a stark reminder of social history and a time lost. The image is one of 18 celebrating life in Leeds in 1976. It was a 12 months of change, challenges and as well as scorching temperatures which left city folk melting in the ice cream heat. Memories from city suburbs featured in this gallery include Pudsey, Woodhouse, Bramham as well as Hyde Park, Ilkley and the city centre. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to Leeds in 1975 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

1. Leeds in 1976

A horse and cart makes its way along Providence Road from the junction with Pennington Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 1976

Queues for the sales at C&A in December 1976. Photo: YPN

3. Leeds in 1976

Packets awaiting sorting in the distribution area for towns across Yorkshire at Royal Mail House in February 1976. Photo: YPN

4. Leeds in 1976

This house standing in the middle of a slum clearance area in Hyde Park was the home of Emilia McCourt. She was the only resident left in Howden Place by May 1976. Photo: YPN

5. Leeds in 1976

July 1976 and Ted Carroll, the TV and film extra with the 180 degree nose, is learning to live with himself at his pub in Ilkley. The new Ted, with the old nose, is a bronze bust modelled by a sculptress at Ilkley College. In fact Janet Bowler's Ted Carroll is even more rugged than the real thing. Ted let his nose go its own way after having it broken four times during his 12 years with Hunslet Rugby League Club. "She left it over the holidays with me to see if I could get used to it. People come up to it and order two pints", said Mr. Carroll, who with his wife, Beryl, ran the Rose and Crown, opposite Ilkley Parish Church. Photo: YPN

6. Leeds in 1976

Prime Minister Sir Harold Wilson and David Frost at work in a study at Yorkshire Television's Leeds studio in October 1976. Photo: YPN

