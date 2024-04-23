5 . Leeds in 1976

July 1976 and Ted Carroll, the TV and film extra with the 180 degree nose, is learning to live with himself at his pub in Ilkley. The new Ted, with the old nose, is a bronze bust modelled by a sculptress at Ilkley College. In fact Janet Bowler's Ted Carroll is even more rugged than the real thing. Ted let his nose go its own way after having it broken four times during his 12 years with Hunslet Rugby League Club. "She left it over the holidays with me to see if I could get used to it. People come up to it and order two pints", said Mr. Carroll, who with his wife, Beryl, ran the Rose and Crown, opposite Ilkley Parish Church. Photo: YPN