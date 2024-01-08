Commuter Barbara Atkinson had to be rescued after finding herself trapped in her car in the flooded underpass of the West Street car park in the city centre. This was Leeds in 2000, a year which kicked off with everyone breathing a collective sigh of relief having survived the millennium bug – remember that? It was a 12 months which proved the end of an era for generations of Leeds shoppers with the closure of C&A’s Boar Lane store. Enjoy these 20 photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook