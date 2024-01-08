This photo gallery, charting a year in the life of Leeds at the dawn of a new millennium, starts with a lucky escape for a motorist.
Commuter Barbara Atkinson had to be rescued after finding herself trapped in her car in the flooded underpass of the West Street car park in the city centre. This was Leeds in 2000, a year which kicked off with everyone breathing a collective sigh of relief having survived the millennium bug – remember that? It was a 12 months which proved the end of an era for generations of Leeds shoppers with the closure of C&A's Boar Lane store. Enjoy these 20 photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city.
1. Leeds in 2000
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2000. PIC: Andy Manning Photo: Andy Manning
2. Leeds in 2000
It was the end of an era for C&A store on Boar Lane which was due to close in July 2000. Photo: Claire Lim
3. Leeds in 2000
Killingbeck Roman Catholic Cemetery, off York Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 2000
Members of the Blue Angels watch as the coffin of their friend and fellow Blue Angel Stephen Mooney is carried out of St Theresa's Church in Cross Gates in May 2000. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Leeds in 2000
Performing art students from Park Lane College took to the streets of the city centre in May 2000 to show off their talents. Pictured are, from left, Laurra Nalty and Lauren Graham. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
6. Leeds in 2000
June 2000 and Craig Seddon, licensee of The Old Vic in Bramley, was celebrating after his watering hole was awarded CAMRA pub of the year. Photo: Claire Lim