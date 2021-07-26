25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1995

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1995.
This photo gallery rewinds to the mid-1990s and starts with a queue, a very long queue.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:19 am

Hundreds waited patiently for the doors of Scandinavian furniture giant Ikea to open for the first time at Birstall. It was also the year another Swedish import also arrived in Leeds He was Tomas Brolin, at the time Leeds United's most expensive signing. This was 1995, a year which featured demonstrations and protests as well as new beginnings and shoppers embracing city centre cafe culture. READ MORE: 24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1994 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

November 1995 and Tomas Brolin signed for Leeds United from Palma for club record £4.5 million.

Bardsey in November 1995. Back: Andy Newell, Chris Mills, Steve Rigg, John Comiskey, Paul Jobson, Murrey Lumsden, Andy Combe. Front: Rich Cooney, Chris Gardiner, Peter Glossop, Mick Furlong, Marek Krzyworaczka.

Radio DJ 'whispering' Bob Harris launched the Bell Cable Media music choice system at the Leeds Town & Country Club in October 1995.

An angler waits patiently for a catch in the pouring rain alongside the River Aire at Wetherby in November 1995.

