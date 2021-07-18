24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1994

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1994.
It was the year the history and heritage of five Leeds pubs were recognised.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 6:00 am

The Rising Sun (pictured), The Cardigan Arms, The Adelphi, The Kings Arms and The Pack Horse were granted Grade II listed status on the recommendation of English Heritage. This was 1994, a year which also featured Leeds Rhinos reaching the Challenge Cup final as well as high profile names from the world of entertainment lending their support to a cultural gem. READ MORE: 21 Leeds pubs you may remember from 1990 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1994

These Leeds Grammar School pupils were walking tall in January 1994. Over the last seven years they had raised nearly £100,000 from sponsored walks.

2. Leeds in 1994

Leeds boxer Henry Wharton was hard at work in the gym in February 1994 ahead of his latest bout.

3. Leeds in 1994

One of the star attractions of Leeds's St. Valentine's Fair in February 1994 was being put in the car park behind the Civic Hall. Workmen moved onto site to set up the 140ft high Liberty Wheel.

4. Leeds in 1994

Mainly oak and birch were being thinned at Middleton Woods in February 1994 to create a Forest of Leeds, with 50,000 saplings bound for Middleton, Belle Isle, Temple Newsam, Hunslet and Woodlesford.

