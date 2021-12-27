Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1981. PIC: YPN
22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1981

These photos rewind to celebrate a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 27th December 2021, 4:45 am

1981 was a year which will be remembered by many residents as one of celebration with a number of street parties held like this one on Moorgate Close in Kippax for the wedding of Charles and Diana. It was seen by a global television audience of 750 million in 74 countries. It was also a 12 months which featured a city centre bomb scare, new rules on 'motorised cycles' introduced in Leeds and new parking meters on Park Row. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 photos take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1981

Fans flocked to meet Coronation Street actress Anne Kirkbride, whose 'street' marriage in Royal Wedding week had millions glued to TV sets, when she officially opened an amusement arcade on Kirkgate in August 1981.

2. Leeds in 1981

Briggate with the Duncan Street and Boar Lane junction in September 1981. On the left is Rumbelows TV & Electrical Goods; on the right, Boar Lane Discount Warehouse, and further along, John Dyson, jewellers, from which a clock is seen protruding out.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 1981

A Bomb disposal robot on the streets of Leeds in March 1981. The drama happened on Great George Street, near Calverley Street, just down from the Merrion Centre.

4. Leeds in 1981

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1981. PIC: YPN

