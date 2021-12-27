1981 was a year which will be remembered by many residents as one of celebration with a number of street parties held like this one on Moorgate Close in Kippax for the wedding of Charles and Diana. It was seen by a global television audience of 750 million in 74 countries. It was also a 12 months which featured a city centre bomb scare, new rules on 'motorised cycles' introduced in Leeds and new parking meters on Park Row. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 photos take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1981
These photos rewind to celebrate a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1980s.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 4:45 am
