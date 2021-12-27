22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1981

1981 was a year which will be remembered by many residents as one of celebration with a number of street parties held like this one on Moorgate Close in Kippax for the wedding of Charles and Diana. It was seen by a global television audience of 750 million in 74 countries. It was also a 12 months which featured a city centre bomb scare, new rules on 'motorised cycles' introduced in Leeds and new parking meters on Park Row. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 photos take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook