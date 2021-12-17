Enjoy these PICS: David Atkinson Archive
How a Leeds high school celebrated Christmas during the 1960s

These retro crackers turn back the clock to the mid-1960s when a Leeds high school hosted an annual Christmas party for pupils and guests.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 17th December 2021, 6:24 am

The photos were taken at Woodkirk Secondary School on Rein Road between December 1966 and 1968. They provide a fascinating snapshot of festive fun and a glimpse into an age of innocence. READ MORE: Fabulous colour photos celebrate life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Christmas in the 1960s

The cast of 'Paradise Island' a Christmas play performed by pupils in December 1967.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

2. Christmas in the 1960s

A group of visitors are pictured watching the school orchestra in December 1966. The Mayor of Morley, Bernard Haydn, can be seen to the right.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

3. Christmas in the 1960s

The School Orchestra is entertaining guests after Christmas dinner in December 1966. Mr. A. Mattinson conducts the orchestra. Among the guests is the Mayor of Morley, wearing his chain of office, Bernard Haydn.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

4. Christmas in the 1960s

A Christmas party is in full swing for the second year forms in the school hall. The walls are decorated for Christmas with stained glass effect windows. The religious figures are clothed in robes of rolled and curled paper giving a 3-D effect.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

