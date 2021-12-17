How a Leeds high school celebrated Christmas during the 1960s

1. Christmas in the 1960s
The cast of 'Paradise Island' a Christmas play performed by pupils in December 1967.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
A group of visitors are pictured watching the school orchestra in December 1966. The Mayor of Morley, Bernard Haydn, can be seen to the right.
The School Orchestra is entertaining guests after Christmas dinner in December 1966. Mr. A. Mattinson conducts the orchestra. Among the guests is the Mayor of Morley, wearing his chain of office, Bernard Haydn.
A Christmas party is in full swing for the second year forms in the school hall. The walls are decorated for Christmas with stained glass effect windows. The religious figures are clothed in robes of rolled and curled paper giving a 3-D effect.
