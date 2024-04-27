25 memorable photos take you back to Gildersome and Drighlington in the 1990s

1. Gildersome in the 1990s
Angela Lunn, manager of Gildersome Spurs U-9s football team with first team captain Andrew Slater wearing the new kit presented to them by Dennis Cook (pictured) of Rawcliffe's in the city centre after their old strip was stolen. Pictured in December 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Gildersome in the 1990s
Gildersome Spurs U-16s football team who faced a New South Wales U-16s representative side from Australia in October 1997. Back row, from left, are Chris Jones, James Petty, Scott Keegan, Andrew Spence, Adam Craig, Kevin Keens, Russell Danby, Darren Jones and Philip Wheeler. Front row, from left, are Paul Thrush, Darren Booth, James Thompson, Adam Cater and Karl Parkin. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Gildersome in the 1990s
Sgt Stephen Chappell pictured in April 1996 at the spot on the bridge over the M62 at Gildersome where he saved a man from jumping off. He was to receive a Humane Society Award. Photo: Roy Fox
4. Gildersome in the 1990s
Former Olympic and Commonwealth swimmer Suki Brownsdon watches Jonathan Plows make a splash at the Morley Leisure Centre. Jonathan, a pupil at Gildersome's Birchfield Junior and Infant School , was one of hundreds of local schoolchildren who are taking the plunge at the leisure centre to help raise £200,000 to send British athletes to the 1996 Olympics. Pictured in February 1996. Photo: Mel Hulme
5. Drighlington in the 1990s
Three of the Drighlington Scouts who are hoping to raise money for a trip to Namibia. Pictured in September 1999, from left, are Ben Wilman, Sam Matthews and Alexis Young-Blakelock. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
6. Gildersome in the 1990s
Gildersome Spurs U-12s pictured in April 1997. Pictured front is Jonathan Hunt with teammates, back from left, Ben Keedy, Adam Scholefield, Daniel Allanson, Michael Greaves and Matthew Appleyard. Front, from left, are Paul Dunphy, Andrew Davis, Andrew Greaves, Lee Kerr, James Sykes, Liam Gill and Ryan Hill. Photo: Justin Lloyd