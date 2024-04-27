25 memorable photos take you back to Gildersome and Drighlington in the 1990s

These photos memories celebrate a decade in the life of two neighbouring Leeds communities.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 11:01 BST

Gildersome and Drighlington are separated by just one mile along the A58 yet remain fiercely independent and proud in their own right. This gallery, using images plucked from the YEP archive, turn back the clock to the 1990s. They showcase community pride as well as local sporting prowess, charity, school life and those stories making the news headlines from back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Angela Lunn, manager of Gildersome Spurs U-9s football team with first team captain Andrew Slater wearing the new kit presented to them by Dennis Cook (pictured) of Rawcliffe's in the city centre after their old strip was stolen. Pictured in December 1997.

Angela Lunn, manager of Gildersome Spurs U-9s football team with first team captain Andrew Slater wearing the new kit presented to them by Dennis Cook (pictured) of Rawcliffe's in the city centre after their old strip was stolen. Pictured in December 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Gildersome Spurs U-16s football team who faced a New South Wales U-16s representative side from Australia in October 1997. Back row, from left, are Chris Jones, James Petty, Scott Keegan, Andrew Spence, Adam Craig, Kevin Keens, Russell Danby, Darren Jones and Philip Wheeler. Front row, from left, are Paul Thrush, Darren Booth, James Thompson, Adam Cater and Karl Parkin.

Gildersome Spurs U-16s football team who faced a New South Wales U-16s representative side from Australia in October 1997. Back row, from left, are Chris Jones, James Petty, Scott Keegan, Andrew Spence, Adam Craig, Kevin Keens, Russell Danby, Darren Jones and Philip Wheeler. Front row, from left, are Paul Thrush, Darren Booth, James Thompson, Adam Cater and Karl Parkin. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Sgt Stephen Chappell pictured in April 1996 at the spot on the bridge over the M62 at Gildersome where he saved a man from jumping off. He was to receive a Humane Society Award.

Sgt Stephen Chappell pictured in April 1996 at the spot on the bridge over the M62 at Gildersome where he saved a man from jumping off. He was to receive a Humane Society Award. Photo: Roy Fox

Former Olympic and Commonwealth swimmer Suki Brownsdon watches Jonathan Plows make a splash at the Morley Leisure Centre. Jonathan, a pupil at Gildersome's Birchfield Junior and Infant School , was one of hundreds of local schoolchildren who are taking the plunge at the leisure centre to help raise £200,000 to send British athletes to the 1996 Olympics. Pictured in February 1996.

Former Olympic and Commonwealth swimmer Suki Brownsdon watches Jonathan Plows make a splash at the Morley Leisure Centre. Jonathan, a pupil at Gildersome's Birchfield Junior and Infant School , was one of hundreds of local schoolchildren who are taking the plunge at the leisure centre to help raise £200,000 to send British athletes to the 1996 Olympics. Pictured in February 1996. Photo: Mel Hulme

Three of the Drighlington Scouts who are hoping to raise money for a trip to Namibia. Pictured in September 1999, from left, are Ben Wilman, Sam Matthews and Alexis Young-Blakelock.

Three of the Drighlington Scouts who are hoping to raise money for a trip to Namibia. Pictured in September 1999, from left, are Ben Wilman, Sam Matthews and Alexis Young-Blakelock. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Gildersome Spurs U-12s pictured in April 1997. Pictured front is Jonathan Hunt with teammates, back from left, Ben Keedy, Adam Scholefield, Daniel Allanson, Michael Greaves and Matthew Appleyard. Front, from left, are Paul Dunphy, Andrew Davis, Andrew Greaves, Lee Kerr, James Sykes, Liam Gill and Ryan Hill.

Gildersome Spurs U-12s pictured in April 1997. Pictured front is Jonathan Hunt with teammates, back from left, Ben Keedy, Adam Scholefield, Daniel Allanson, Michael Greaves and Matthew Appleyard. Front, from left, are Paul Dunphy, Andrew Davis, Andrew Greaves, Lee Kerr, James Sykes, Liam Gill and Ryan Hill. Photo: Justin Lloyd

