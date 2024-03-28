This photo gallery focuses on life around the community during the decade with a particular emphasis on the places which helped locals relax, rest and unwind. They include a much-loved pub which boasted a very distinctive castle style with a central turret as well as a cinema which provided fun at the flicks for generations of film fans before its closure. These photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Holbeck in the 1960s
The Silver Dollar Star Bingo and Social Club on Domestic Street in 1969. PIC: Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier
2. Holbeck in the 1960s
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Volunteer pub on Holbeck Lane pictured in March 1965. The building boasted a very distinctive castle style with a central turret and crenellated roof. To the left of the pub is P. Pattenden's newsagents also selling greetings cards and stationery. On the right edge Domestic Street can be seen. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Holbeck in the 1960s
The Barleycorn Hotel on Whitehall Road in March 1965. The pub was located between Barleycorn Street to the left and St Johns Place to the right. The landlord of the Barleycorn Hotel at this time was Arthur Holmes. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Holbeck in the 1960s
Williamson Street pictured in March 1965. In the background of this view on the left are the blind backs of properties on Garforth Street. On the right is the side of Domestic Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Holbeck in the 1960s
The elaborate frontage of The Volunteer public house can be seen on Holbeck Lane. Pictured in March 1965. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Holbeck in the 1960s
St Matthew's Church in June 1965 from the junction of Domestic Street (street sign on wall) and Town Gate (street sign to right). Holbeck Moor is behind the photographer. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net