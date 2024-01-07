It was a decade which featured entertainment for the masses thanks to the opening of the Rex cinema in the heart of the community, a movie theatre which would go on to thrill film buffs for years to come. The gallery also brings into focus well-known streets such as Dewsbury Road, Old Lane and Elland Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 41 brilliant photos take you back to Beeston in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook