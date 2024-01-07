These wonderful photos provide a fascinating glimpse into life around Beeston in the 1930s.
It was a decade which featured entertainment for the masses thanks to the opening of the Rex cinema in the heart of the community, a movie theatre which would go on to thrill film buffs for years to come. The gallery also brings into focus well-known streets such as Dewsbury Road, Old Lane and Elland Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Beeston in the 1930s
Rex Cinema on the Ring Road was designed by AV Montague and built by Mathews and sons of Leeds. There was seating for 1,350 people. It opened on February 13, 1939, with the screening of 'We're going to be rich' starring Gracie Fields and Victor McLaglan. It closed in February 1976, the last films were 'Apple Dumpling Gang' and 'Sword in the Stone' The cinema was demolished for the building of a housing estate. In this front view the film advertised is 'The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Beeston in the 1930s
Shops on Dewsbury Road at the junction with Old Lane. The corner building contains three separate business premises. Hemingway seems to have been a sweet shop, tobacconists, draper, dry cleaner and a lending library. Burns was a chemist, whilst upstairs was Barry's Hairdressers. There is a Thrift Store in the next block. Pictured in April 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Beeston in the 1930s
Chatswood Avenue, a cul-de-sac off Old Lane pictured in April 1935. Between the houses can be seen the factory of Forgrove Machinery, wrapping machinery manufacturers. The Forgrove works was between numbers 430 and 434, Dewsbury Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Beeston in the 1930s
Benjamin Riley's Grocer Shop at 27-31 Cardinal Road. Business had recently been extended to include double fronted shop on the right. Pictured in September 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Beeston in the 1930s
Underwood's Bakery on Theodore Street pictured in January 1939. There are advertising signs for Hovis and Turog bread. There are goods in the window. Part of the end of Back Barkly Terrace can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Beeston in the 1930s
Advertising hoardings on Dewsbury Road in September 1932. They are, from left, The Sunday Times, Carnation Milk, Sunlight Soap, Heinz Soups, Bass Beer, Blackpool Illuminations, Beeston Picture House, Birds Custard, Capstan Cigarettes, Nestles Milk, Palethorpes Sausages and Guinness. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net