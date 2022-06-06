24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2004

It felt decades of brewing history in the city was poured down the drain as Tetley was dropped from the Carlsberg-Tetley name. The company was to be called Carlsberg UK Limited. This was Leeds in 2004 a year which featured an epic Leeds to Rome charity bike ride by cancer sufferer Jane Tomlinson and her brother, tales of ghosts at a city museum, a revamp of a historic house in a green gem and a cinema celebrating 90 years. READ MORE: 23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook