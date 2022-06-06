24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2004

It felt decades of brewing history in the city was poured down the drain as Tetley was dropped from the Carlsberg-Tetley name. The company was to be called Carlsberg UK Limited. This was Leeds in 2004 a year which featured an epic Leeds to Rome charity bike ride by cancer sufferer Jane Tomlinson and her brother, tales of ghosts at a city museum, a revamp of a historic house in a green gem and a cinema celebrating 90 years. READ MORE: 23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 2004
Actor Matthew Lewis, who plays Neville Longbottom, arrives at The Light in Leeds city centre for the screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Leeds in 2004
May 2004 and cancer sufferer Jane Tomlinson and brother Luke Goward arrive in Dover during their Rome to Leeds bike ride to raise money for charity. To date the duo had raised more than £90,000 for charity and were just £10,000 short of their £100,000 target.
3. Leeds in 2004
Thackray Medical Museum staff Christine Cullum and Joanne Stewardson who reported seeing ghost within the museum. They are pictured in August 2004.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Leeds in 2004
The new Aagrah restaurant opened at St Peters Square, Quarry Hill, in October 2004.