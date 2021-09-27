24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2004

2004 marked the end of an era as Tetley was dropped from the Carlsberg-Tetley name six years after being taken over by the Danish brewing giant. It was a 12 months which featured Leeds's own Jane Tomlinson returning back to a hero's welcome in Leeds after completing her latest fundraising challenge. And Leeds's own Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis was in the city to watch the latest film in the franchise. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Leeds actor Matthew Lewis, who plays Neville Longbottom, arrives at The Light, for the screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in May 2004.
Photo: Mel Hulme.
Tommy McLoughlin gets out the mugs ready for a tea dance he organised at The Irish Centre for former Irish construction workers.
Photo: Tony Johnson
February 2004 and former Leeds United manager Jimmy Armfield was signing copies of his new book at Waterstones in the city centre.
Photo: Gerard Binks
Leeds model Nell McAndrew is all smiles after completing the Abbey Dash in November 2004.
Photo: James Hardisty