24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2004

It was the year which heralded a small but significant milestone in the history of Leeds's brewing heritage.

Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:45 am

2004 marked the end of an era as Tetley was dropped from the Carlsberg-Tetley name six years after being taken over by the Danish brewing giant. It was a 12 months which featured Leeds's own Jane Tomlinson returning back to a hero's welcome in Leeds after completing her latest fundraising challenge. And Leeds's own Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis was in the city to watch the latest film in the franchise. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Leeds actor Matthew Lewis, who plays Neville Longbottom, arrives at The Light, for the screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in May 2004.

Tommy McLoughlin gets out the mugs ready for a tea dance he organised at The Irish Centre for former Irish construction workers.

February 2004 and former Leeds United manager Jimmy Armfield was signing copies of his new book at Waterstones in the city centre.

Leeds model Nell McAndrew is all smiles after completing the Abbey Dash in November 2004.

