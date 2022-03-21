24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1993

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1993.
It was a year Leeds and its residents welcomed a princess.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:45 am

Diana, Princess of Wales met crowds of well-wishers as she went on a walkabout after visiting counselling service Relate in Leeds. This was 1993, a year which marked a successful end to the most ambitious charity project ever undertaken by a Lord Mayor of Leeds. It was also featured FA Youth Cup final victory for Leeds United's young guns, a city laying the foundations for the future, and a businessman reliving a childhood dream. These images, plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, aim to spark memories from a year to remember. READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A well wisher kisses the hand of Diana, Princess of Wales.

There were long queues at Harry Ramsden's with the fish and chip restaurant selling portions at just 50p in June 1993.

Civic Hall from Nelson Mandela Gardens. A large sign dominates the front of the Civic Hall and promotes 'Leeds Centenary'. One hundred years before on the 13th February 1893 Leeds became a City by Royal Charter of Queen Victoria.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Odeon cinema on the corner New Briggate and The Headrow pictured in March 1993.

