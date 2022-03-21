24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1993

Diana, Princess of Wales met crowds of well-wishers as she went on a walkabout after visiting counselling service Relate in Leeds. This was 1993, a year which marked a successful end to the most ambitious charity project ever undertaken by a Lord Mayor of Leeds. It was also featured FA Youth Cup final victory for Leeds United's young guns, a city laying the foundations for the future, and a businessman reliving a childhood dream. These images, plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, aim to spark memories from a year to remember. READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook