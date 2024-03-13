They showcase all aspects of life on famous thoroughfare from the 1920s right through to the 1990s. The gems celebrate the road’s connections to the suburb’s industrial heritage and also feature local landmarks, transport links and pubs which will be remembered by generations of those who called LS10 home back in the day. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook