They showcase all aspects of life on famous thoroughfare from the 1920s right through to the 1990s. The gems celebrate the road’s connections to the suburb’s industrial heritage and also feature local landmarks, transport links and pubs which will be remembered by generations of those who called LS10 home back in the day. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Hunslet Road memories
Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet Road dwon the decades. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet Road memories
Hunslet Road between Stafford Street and Pitfield Street in March 1929. Midland Bank on the corner with Stafford Street next to Taylors Chemists, Arthur Fielding. The other premises appear to be closed. 2 people can be seen on the street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet Road memories
The Yorkshire Penny Bank is on the corner with Stafford Street. Next to J.J. Stephenson, drappers and Gallons, grocers above Gallons is Bramham and Gale, rent collectors and estate agents. Pictured in March 1929. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet Road memories
A gentlemen's urinal on Hunslet Road pictured in April 1927. . Advertising hoardings can be seen on the right with the buildings and clock tower of Alf Cooke, printers also visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet Road memories
The gable end of Stephenson's shop showing advertisements for Ideal Milk, Libby's Evaporated Milk and Compo Washing Powder. Pictured in September 1934. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet Road memories
A view from junction with Pitfield Street looking down towards Stafford Street in October 1930. Scaffolding up at the shops which are being altered. Various posters have been put on the fence showing the headlines from different newspapers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net