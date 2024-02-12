1984 was the year the Clarendon Wing opened at Leeds General Infirmary replacing the old Women's and Children's Hospital which had been connected to the main site for many years by a long corridor on stilts. The photo is one of 24 which turn the spotlight on life around the city during the 12 months. City centre landmarks are featured before the memories showcase life around the city suburbs with Alwoodley, Beeston, Harehills, Calverley, Garforth and Holbeck all in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1984
Ward sister Anne-Marie Butterfield prepares a bed for her first patient at the newly opened Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary. Photo: Peter Thacker
2. Leeds city centre
Templar House, a Grade II listed building on Lady Lane by the junction with Templar Lane, right, in June 1984. This property dates from 1840 when it was built by James Simpson, one of the leading non-conformist architects of the 19th century, as the principal chapel in Yorkshire of the Wesleyan Methodist Association. The red-brick building held 1,700 worshippers and featured a schoolroom below. It later became the United Methodist Chapel but over the 1920s the congregation began to dwindle and the building was converted to offices in 1933. Later it was occupied by Hoover Ltd., vacuum cleaner manufacturers, and also by the Army as a recruiting office for National Service, before becoming an Unemployment Benefit Office for a time; then, as in this photo, it became British Road Services. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. City centre
The junction of Albion Street and Albion Place, showing the YMCA building in the centre in June 1984. Shops on the ground floor of the building are Eastwood tobacconists, Bentley films photographic equipment, Raymond Appleson oticians, a vacant shop and Hunting Lambert travel agents. On the Left of the picture is the former County Court building and on the right the Britannia Building Society. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Wortley
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Pack Horse pub on Gelderd Road opposite the junction with Royds Farm Road. Pictured in October 1984. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Morley
Looking down South Parade from the junction with Middleton Road in July 1984. On the right, no.17 South Parade is Patel's newsagents. Street of terraced housing going off on the left are California Street, Hartley Street and Back Hartley Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Rothwell
Shops on Commercial Street pictured in September 1984. In focus at no.35 is Moorhouse Optician, no.37 John's, men's hairdressing and no.39 Beryl's ladies and children's wear. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net