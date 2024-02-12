1984 was the year the Clarendon Wing opened at Leeds General Infirmary replacing the old Women's and Children's Hospital which had been connected to the main site for many years by a long corridor on stilts. The photo is one of 24 which turn the spotlight on life around the city during the 12 months. City centre landmarks are featured before the memories showcase life around the city suburbs with Alwoodley, Beeston, Harehills, Calverley, Garforth and Holbeck all in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook