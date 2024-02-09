St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Secondary School on Leeds and Bradford Road will be remembered by generations of Bramley residents not only for providing an education but the stunning views of Kirkstall Abbey and Bramley Fall Woods. The three storey school is now demolished and housing with street names incorporating 'St. Benedict's' have been built on the site. This photo, dating from August 1990, shows some of the classrooms and the top playground. It kicks off a gallery of memories from around Bramley during the 1990s. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook