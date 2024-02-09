Leeds news you can trust since 1890
It was the school sited in a corner of 13 acres of grounds boasting views of a historic landmark and a green gem.
St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Secondary School on Leeds and Bradford Road will be remembered by generations of Bramley residents not only for providing an education but the stunning views of Kirkstall Abbey and Bramley Fall Woods. The three storey school is now demolished and housing with street names incorporating 'St. Benedict's' have been built on the site. This photo, dating from August 1990, shows some of the classrooms and the top playground. It kicks off a gallery of memories from around Bramley during the 1990s. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Bramley in the 1990s

A bus standing at Bramley Shopping Centre bus terminal with the Rossefield estate in the background in October 1997. Photo: Mel Hulme

2. Bramley in the 1990s

Pupils at Sandford Primary learned about money at the Yorkshire Bank school bank in November 1997. Pictured is Laura Woodhead carrying out a transaction for Jordaine Kirk. Photo: Roy Fox

3. Bramley in the 1990s

Bramley Ebeneezer were crowned National table tennis champions in June 1999. Pictured are, from left, Nicola Silburn, Nicola Smith and Joanna Roberts. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Bramley in the 1990s

Pupils from Greenhill School are pictured in July 1999 having had an excellent sporting year, winning trophies for football, netball, badminton, and athletics. Photo: Matt Griggs/UNP

5. Bramley in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Bramley in the 1990s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Bramley in the 1990s

Bramley's Roy Aspin with his pride and joy - a Cadillac, pictured in August 1996. Photo: Mel Hulme

