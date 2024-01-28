1. Crossgates in the early 2000s
Does the inside of this boozer look familiar? The Station pub, next to Crossgates railway station, p[ictured in January 2003. Photo: Steve Riding
Bingo winner Janine Armitage celebrates her £100,000 win at Mecca Bingo in Cross Gates with friends Barbara Bellhouse, Mandy Fox-Davies and Sharon Keeley in January 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson
Crossgates WMC winners of the Leeds Sunday League Presidents Cup pictured in April 2003. They had already won the Leeds and District Challenge Cup the same season. Photo: Steve Riding
Carol Paley, Pat Hirst, Father Phil Fitzgerald and Win Hopkins work on panels for a tapestry at St. Theresa's Church in December 2003 Photo: Helen Gardner
Pupils from Manston St James's Primary held their Christmas nativity play in December 2003 and were collecting Christmas presents for St James's Hospital A&E department. Pictured receiving the presents are Diane Steeple from St James's and, from left, Callum Levine, Bethany Coyle, Robert Gillard, Holly Ellis and Samantha Lewis. Photo: James Hardisty
Dentist Wiktor Malach was using a new pain free gas based procedure in August 2002 at his Austhorpe Road practice. He is pictured using the new treatment on Sarah Kelly. Photo: James Hardisty