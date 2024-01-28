1. Enjoyed this gallery?
2. Crossgates in the early 2000s
Pupils from Manston St James's Primary held their Christmas nativity play in December 2003 and were collecting Christmas presents for St James's Hospital A&E department. Pictured receiving the presents are Diane Steeple from St James's and, from left, Callum Levine, Bethany Coyle, Robert Gillard, Holly Ellis and Samantha Lewis. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Crossgates in the early 2000s
Julie Atha with her triplets James, Liam and Chloe dressed in their Goldilocks and the three bears outfits in May 2001. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Crossgates in the early 2000s
Carol Paley, Pat Hirst, Father Phil Fitzgerald and Win Hopkins work on panels for a tapestry at St. Theresa's Church in December 2003 Photo: Helen Gardner
5. Crossgates in the early 2000s
Bingo winner Janine Armitage celebrates her £100,000 win at Mecca Bingo in Cross Gates with friends Barbara Bellhouse, Mandy Fox-Davies and Sharon Keeley in January 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Crossgates in the early 2000s
Pudsey Plonkers Brian Webb and Denis Wilson play their ukulele at Cross Gates Shopping Centre in January 2003 to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Photo: Tony Johnson