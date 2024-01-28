Leeds news you can trust since 1890
24 charming photos take you back to Cross Gates in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos celebrate life in Cross Gates during the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 21:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what the market town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the suburb from annual community events through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 23 captivating photos to take you back to Cross Gates in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Pupils from Manston St James's Primary held their Christmas nativity play in December 2003 and were collecting Christmas presents for St James's Hospital A&E department. Pictured receiving the presents are Diane Steeple from St James's and, from left, Callum Levine, Bethany Coyle, Robert Gillard, Holly Ellis and Samantha Lewis. Photo: James Hardisty

Julie Atha with her triplets James, Liam and Chloe dressed in their Goldilocks and the three bears outfits in May 2001. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Carol Paley, Pat Hirst, Father Phil Fitzgerald and Win Hopkins work on panels for a tapestry at St. Theresa's Church in December 2003 Photo: Helen Gardner

Bingo winner Janine Armitage celebrates her £100,000 win at Mecca Bingo in Cross Gates with friends Barbara Bellhouse, Mandy Fox-Davies and Sharon Keeley in January 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson

Pudsey Plonkers Brian Webb and Denis Wilson play their ukulele at Cross Gates Shopping Centre in January 2003 to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Photo: Tony Johnson

