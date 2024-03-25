1. Woodhouse in 1967
Enjoy these photo memories of Woodhouse in 1967. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
On the left is Oakfield Street, the row of houses on Cambridge Road begins with 8, then moving right 6, 4, and 2 next to the off licence shop. This was the business of Edward Motan and was 177 Meanwood Road. There are numerous signs for beer around the shop including Tetleys. On the right is Meanwood Road, the trees were in front of Meanwood Road Swimming Baths. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A greengrocers on the corner of Cambridge Road and Clayfield Terrace in August 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A hardware shop on the corner of Cambridge Road and Vaughan Street in August 1967. Business of Keith and son, selling electrical goods, radios, paint and tools. Signs on the door advertise coal for sale, and paraffin for heaters. To the right is S. Appleson shoe shop, then Oakfield Street is next. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A newsagents on the corner of Cambridge Road and Oakfield Street in August 1967. To the right is Ashfield Street with two children outside a house. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Leeds Grammar School in June 1967. The traffic on the road in front includes a mini van, motor cycle and a bus. A lollipop man is in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net