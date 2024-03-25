2 . Woodhouse in 1967

On the left is Oakfield Street, the row of houses on Cambridge Road begins with 8, then moving right 6, 4, and 2 next to the off licence shop. This was the business of Edward Motan and was 177 Meanwood Road. There are numerous signs for beer around the shop including Tetleys. On the right is Meanwood Road, the trees were in front of Meanwood Road Swimming Baths. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service