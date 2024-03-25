23 wonderous photos take you back to Woodhouse in the late 1960s

This is sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Woodhouse home at the end of the 1960s.
Do you remember Buggy Park? It was an an open space at the back of Buslingthorpe School, on which once stood Thackeray, Daisy and Hobson Street as well as Great Carr Cross Streets, which children used as a playground. This photo is one of 23 gems showcasing life around Woodhouse in 1967. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Woodhouse in 1967

Enjoy these photo memories of Woodhouse in 1967. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Woodhouse in 1967

On the left is Oakfield Street, the row of houses on Cambridge Road begins with 8, then moving right 6, 4, and 2 next to the off licence shop. This was the business of Edward Motan and was 177 Meanwood Road. There are numerous signs for beer around the shop including Tetleys. On the right is Meanwood Road, the trees were in front of Meanwood Road Swimming Baths. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Woodhouse in 1967

A greengrocers on the corner of Cambridge Road and Clayfield Terrace in August 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Woodhouse in 1967

A hardware shop on the corner of Cambridge Road and Vaughan Street in August 1967. Business of Keith and son, selling electrical goods, radios, paint and tools. Signs on the door advertise coal for sale, and paraffin for heaters. To the right is S. Appleson shoe shop, then Oakfield Street is next. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

5. Woodhouse in 1967

A newsagents on the corner of Cambridge Road and Oakfield Street in August 1967. To the right is Ashfield Street with two children outside a house. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

6. Woodhouse in 1967

Leeds Grammar School in June 1967. The traffic on the road in front includes a mini van, motor cycle and a bus. A lollipop man is in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

