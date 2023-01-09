News you can trust since 1890
21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998

A bad day at the office kicks off this gallery charting a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
This driver was left counting the cost after his lorry overturned on the Gyratory while nosy motorists rubber necked causing congestion and delays. This was 1998, a year which featured a city with plenty to smile about. A window cleaner was left high and dry by cheeky pranksters while a new city centre nightspot which would go on to become an institution opened for the first time. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1998

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1998. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Leeds in 1998

The Corn Exchange looking from the car park across Cloth Hall Street. On the right, the white building is the former Assembly Rooms known as Waterloo House in Assembly Street. Near the elaborate entrance to the Corn Exchange on the left Duncan Street, New Market Street and Call Lane meet.

Photo: Michael D. Barber

3. Leeds in 1998

Cookridge Primary was threatened with closure prompting the school community to protest outside the Civic Hall in January 1998. Two-year-old Matthew Barnes joins the protest.

Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Leeds in 1998

Emmerdale star Glenda McKay with children from Cottingley Primary School at the launch of the Children's Video Festival at the ABC cinema in the city centre.

Photo: Mel Hulme

