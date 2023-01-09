21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998
A bad day at the office kicks off this gallery charting a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1990s.
This driver was left counting the cost after his lorry overturned on the Gyratory while nosy motorists rubber necked causing congestion and delays. This was 1998, a year which featured a city with plenty to smile about. A window cleaner was left high and dry by cheeky pranksters while a new city centre nightspot which would go on to become an institution opened for the first time. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city.