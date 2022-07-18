23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1973

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1973.
Love is... a jive on your wedding day.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:45 am

This bride and groom - Sharman Dearlove and Michael Shaw (on left) and five of the bridegroom's Teddy Boy friends danced in Park Square gardens after the wedding at Leeds Register Office. The five friends are, from left, Danny Gardner, Michael Allotey, Peter Shaw, Neil Higginbottom and Graham Turner. This photo is one of 14 celebrating life around Leeds in 1973. It was a year which saw parking charges introduced in the city centre for the first time on a Saturday. And motorists in Leeds were rationed to a maximum of £1.50 worth as the city and beyond became caught up in Britain's first oil price crisis. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Leeds in 1973

Motorists were charged to park on a Saturday in Leeds city centre for the first time. Pictured are meters on Vicar Lane in September 1973.

2. Leeds in 1973

Cyril Hoffman is pictured beside the pumps at a filling station in Harehills where customers were being rationed to a maximum of £1.50 worth of petrol in Britain's first oil price crisis in November 1973.

3. Leeds in 1973

The Shaftesbury cinema on York Road pictured in September 1973. It would close two years later.

4. Leeds in 1973

Hell's Angels rode into Leeds in September 1973 for the funeral of the president of the Leeds Chapter, Stephen Guest, who died in an incident in Derby.

