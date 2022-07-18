23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1973

This bride and groom - Sharman Dearlove and Michael Shaw (on left) and five of the bridegroom's Teddy Boy friends danced in Park Square gardens after the wedding at Leeds Register Office. The five friends are, from left, Danny Gardner, Michael Allotey, Peter Shaw, Neil Higginbottom and Graham Turner. This photo is one of 14 celebrating life around Leeds in 1973. It was a year which saw parking charges introduced in the city centre for the first time on a Saturday. And motorists in Leeds were rationed to a maximum of £1.50 worth as the city and beyond became caught up in Britain's first oil price crisis. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1972 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook