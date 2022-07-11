22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1972

1972 will be remembered by a generation of Leeds residents as one of celebration, commiseration, hope and unity. A city took to the streets to celebrate its football team's success while others marched in solidarity after the Bloody Sunday massacre. It was also a year your Leeds was building for the future and protecting its own while others were getting used to high rise living. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP and others published photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook