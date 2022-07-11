Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1972. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1972

It was the year a city took a leap of faith.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:45 am

1972 will be remembered by a generation of Leeds residents as one of celebration, commiseration, hope and unity. A city took to the streets to celebrate its football team's success while others marched in solidarity after the Bloody Sunday massacre. It was also a year your Leeds was building for the future and protecting its own while others were getting used to high rise living. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP and others published photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1972

The Hofbrau House by the Merrion Centre was popular for a night out.

2. Leeds in 1972

The Cricketers Arms at Seacroft in July 1972.

3. Leeds in 1972

A block of four back-to-back properties on Primrose Place in Hunslet pictured in February 1972. On the end of the row are outside toilets. On the right edge, Burton Row is just visible.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Leeds in 1972

Firefighters battle a blaze behind the Scarborough Public House in June 1972.

