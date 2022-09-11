23 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 2002

2002 featured a visit to the town by Coronation Street actor John Savident, who played butcher Fred Elliott in the long running soap. Real life mirrored soap life as he helped serve customers at Elliott’s Butchers in Dewsbury Market. It was a 12 months which saw football fans come together at the town’s new Asda store to watch England in the World Cup while Dewsbury played host to a range of community events. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of the market town. READ MORE: 32 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 1997