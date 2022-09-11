News you can trust since 1890
Enjoy these photos celebrating a year in the life of Dewsbury in 2002. PIC: Tony Johnson
23 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 2002

These photos turn back the clock two decades to celebrate a year in the life of Dewsbury.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:45 am

2002 featured a visit to the town by Coronation Street actor John Savident, who played butcher Fred Elliott in the long running soap. Real life mirrored soap life as he helped serve customers at Elliott’s Butchers in Dewsbury Market. It was a 12 months which saw football fans come together at the town’s new Asda store to watch England in the World Cup while Dewsbury played host to a range of community events. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of the market town. READ MORE: 32 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 1997

1. Dewsbury in 2002

The new Asda Store in Dewsbury put up a big screen to show England's World Cup clash against Argentina in June 2002.

Photo: Emma Nichols

2. Dewsbury in 2002

Heroic bandleader Wallace Hartley was honoured at Dewsbury Minster. Hartley died with his fellow musicians as they played while the Titanic sank in April 1912. A plaque commemorating their act of bravery was dedicated by The Right Reverend Nigel McCulloch. It was originally in St. Mark's Church where Hartley was a member of the choir.

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Dewsbury in 2002

A rooftop view over Dewsbury town centre in July 2002.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Dewsbury in 2002

Dewsbury tattooist Dave Banfield during his attempt to set a record for the longest non-stop tattoo session in January 2002. He is pictured working on Paul Spiers.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

