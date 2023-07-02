They celebrate a year in the life of your city and its residents in 1986. It was a 12 months which featured a historic touchdown as well as a city building for the future. These images are a mix from the YEP archive, Leeds Museums Service, Leeds Department of Planning and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to Leeds in 1984 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook