These fabulous photos catapult you back to Leeds in the mid-1980s.
They celebrate a year in the life of your city and its residents in 1986. It was a 12 months which featured a historic touchdown as well as a city building for the future. These images are a mix from the YEP archive, Leeds Museums Service, Leeds Department of Planning and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to Leeds in 1984 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1986
Staff at Yorkshire Television line up outside their base on Kirkstall Road to form shape of the YTV emblem. Pictured in August 1986. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1986
Commercial Street looking west from the direction of Briggate. The tree stands at the junction with Lands Lane. West Riding House dominates the background and is located on Albion Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1986
Construction of a new weir at Thwaite Mills in Stourton in January 1986. The old weir had collapsed in 1976 when the mill was owned by the Horn family and they had been forced to cease production of putty. The Thwaite Mill Society had formed in 1978 to restore the site which is now a museum. Photo: Leeds Museums Service
4. Leeds in 1986
Concorde after its first historic touch down at Leeds and Bradford Airport in August 1986. Photo: YPN