23 photos take you back to Leeds in 1986

These fabulous photos catapult you back to Leeds in the mid-1980s.
Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 2nd Jul 2023

They celebrate a year in the life of your city and its residents in 1986. It was a 12 months which featured a historic touchdown as well as a city building for the future. These images are a mix from the YEP archive, Leeds Museums Service, Leeds Department of Planning and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to Leeds in 1984 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Staff at Yorkshire Television line up outside their base on Kirkstall Road to form shape of the YTV emblem. Pictured in August 1986.

Commercial Street looking west from the direction of Briggate. The tree stands at the junction with Lands Lane. West Riding House dominates the background and is located on Albion Street.

Construction of a new weir at Thwaite Mills in Stourton in January 1986. The old weir had collapsed in 1976 when the mill was owned by the Horn family and they had been forced to cease production of putty. The Thwaite Mill Society had formed in 1978 to restore the site which is now a museum.

Concorde after its first historic touch down at Leeds and Bradford Airport in August 1986.

