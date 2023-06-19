It proved to be a year of protest and unrest.
The Miners strike dominated the news agenda while 'squatters' took control of a Leeds City Council building forcing the authority to issue an eviction notice. This was Leeds in 1984, a year which also featured the 'Spirit of Yorkshire' making history by being the first big plane to use Leeds and Bradford Airport's newly-extended runway. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city.
A line of police contains pickets on a side street opposite Allerton Bywater Colliery in August 1984. Photo: YPN
Queen Victoria Street looking towards Vicar Lane from the direction of Briggate. On the right is Discount Toiletries then Queensbury Jewellers. Next is the entrance to the Cross Arcade then Sucliffes Sport and Leisure. Pictured in June 1984. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The pedestrianised Queen Victoria Street looking in the direction of Vicar Lane. Pictured in June 1984. Queen Victoria Street has now been closed and is part of the Victoria Quarter. The stained glass roof covering the street was designed by Brian Clarke in 1990 at a cost of £6 million. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The west side of New Briggate in August 1984 showing, from left, Adel Properties, estate agents, The Alternative, restaurant and take-away, and The Art Centre, with the Wilson Hotel above. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net