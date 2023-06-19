The Miners strike dominated the news agenda while ‘squatters’ took control of a Leeds City Council building forcing the authority to issue an eviction notice. This was Leeds in 1984, a year which also featured the ‘Spirit of Yorkshire’ making history by being the first big plane to use Leeds and Bradford Airport's newly-extended runway. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro facebook