This quirky city centre landmark launches a photo gallery celebrating a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1990s.
The Dry Dock public house - aka the old gravel barge Lambda - was taken to the Woodhouse Lane site in the early 1990s and became a firm favourite among revellers. This photo was taken in 1999 and kicks off a year of memories which showcase the city's rich history and heritage as well as stories making the news over the 12 months. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1999. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
October 1999 and this view looks along Wellington Street on to the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The hotel was opened in May 1990 by the Earl of Harewood as the Crest and in 1997 became the Holiday Inn Crowne Plaza then dropped the Holiday Inn. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
George Psarias, owner of the Olive Tree Greek Restaurant in Rodley, is pictured with his Guinness World Records certificate for a giant milk shake. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
A view from Portland Crescent showing the rear wing of the 1933 built Leeds Civic Hall, left and the 1969 built annexe to the right. A connecting glass panelled bridge extends between the two buildings. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Inside Thornton's Arcade looking towards Lands Lane in September 1999. The arcade had been refurbished in 1997. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Gurdwara Gurananak Nishkam Sewak Jatha on Lady Pitt Lane in Beeston. The Temple opened in 1991. It was bought for £80,000 from Ringtons Tea. The building contains a modern kitchen and dining room for 1,000 people. The building is built on the birthplace of Ringtons founder, Sam Smith. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net