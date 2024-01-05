The Dry Dock public house - aka the old gravel barge Lambda - was taken to the Woodhouse Lane site in the early 1990s and became a firm favourite among revellers. This photo was taken in 1999 and kicks off a year of memories which showcase the city’s rich history and heritage as well as stories making the news over the 12 months. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook