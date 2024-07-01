23 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1986

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
These fabulous photos catapult you back to Leeds in the mid-1980s.

They celebrate a year in the life of your city and its residents in 1986. It was a 12 months which featured a historic touchdown as well as a city building for the future. These images are a mix from the YEP archive, Leeds Museums Service, Leeds Department of Planning and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to Leeds in 1984 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Commercial Street looking west from the direction of Briggate. The tree stands at the junction with Lands Lane. West Riding House dominates the background and is located on Albion Street.

1. Leeds city centre

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Staff at Yorkshire Television line up outside their base on Kirkstall Road to form shape of the YTV emblem. Pictured in August 1986.

2. Kirkstall

Photo: YPN

Construction of a new weir at Thwaite Mills in Stourton in January 1986. The old weir had collapsed in 1976 when the mill was owned by the Horn family and they had been forced to cease production of putty. The Thwaite Mill Society had formed in 1978 to restore the site which is now a museum.

3. Stourton

Photo: Leeds Museums Service

Concorde after its first historic touch down at Leeds and Bradford Airport in August 1986.

4. Yeadon

Photo: YPN

The Dyneley Arms pub located at the junction of Leeds Road and Pool Bank New Road. A pub has stood here since at least the mid 19th century but the original Dyneley Arms was replaced by this one at some point. The pub as seen here in 1986 closed down in October 2002 after suffering severe damage in a fire but after major renovation work it re-opened in March 2008.

5. Pool Bank

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Commercial Street, showing Crockatt Dry Cleaners and Tie Rack at No.2, and on the left Granada TV & Video at No.3.

6. Leeds city centre

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

