1. Leeds city centre
Commercial Street looking west from the direction of Briggate. The tree stands at the junction with Lands Lane. West Riding House dominates the background and is located on Albion Street.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Kirkstall
Staff at Yorkshire Television line up outside their base on Kirkstall Road to form shape of the YTV emblem. Pictured in August 1986.Photo: YPN
3. Stourton
Construction of a new weir at Thwaite Mills in Stourton in January 1986. The old weir had collapsed in 1976 when the mill was owned by the Horn family and they had been forced to cease production of putty. The Thwaite Mill Society had formed in 1978 to restore the site which is now a museum.Photo: Leeds Museums Service
4. Yeadon
Concorde after its first historic touch down at Leeds and Bradford Airport in August 1986.Photo: YPN
5. Pool Bank
The Dyneley Arms pub located at the junction of Leeds Road and Pool Bank New Road. A pub has stood here since at least the mid 19th century but the original Dyneley Arms was replaced by this one at some point. The pub as seen here in 1986 closed down in October 2002 after suffering severe damage in a fire but after major renovation work it re-opened in March 2008.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Commercial Street, showing Crockatt Dry Cleaners and Tie Rack at No.2, and on the left Granada TV & Video at No.3.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net