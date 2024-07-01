5 . Pool Bank

The Dyneley Arms pub located at the junction of Leeds Road and Pool Bank New Road. A pub has stood here since at least the mid 19th century but the original Dyneley Arms was replaced by this one at some point. The pub as seen here in 1986 closed down in October 2002 after suffering severe damage in a fire but after major renovation work it re-opened in March 2008.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net