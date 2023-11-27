5 . Leeds in 1973

Granting of the Freedom of the City of Leeds to H.M.S. Ark Royal, Her Majesty according the honour in October 1973. This view is of Leeds Civic Hall. The Royal party is in the centre, with two temporary stands for guests. The Queen Mother spoke of her association with Ark Royal, recalling that she had launched the ship in Birkenhead 23 years previously. 400 members of the ships company were present, from the total of 2,500 crew. They were accompanied by the combined bands of the Commander-in-Chief Fleet and Ark Royal. A march past took them from the Civic Hall through the City Centre. There was also a flypast by 26 aircraft from the ship. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net