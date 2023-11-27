These photos showcase a year in the life of your Leeds in the mid-1970s.
1973 proved a year of change and challenges for the city and its residents. Parking charges were introduced on a Saturday while plans were unveiled to demolish a city centre landmark. This collection pulls together memories from the city centre and the suburbs including Armley, Meanwood, Rothwell, Burmantofts and Roundhay. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
An aerial view of Meanwood from Woodhouse Ridge, looking across a rugby ground and fields towards Grove Lane running along the bottom. The Meanwood Hotel public house is on the bottom right at the junction with Meanwood Road. Bentley Lane runs up on the far left with Bentley Primary School on its right hand side, while Stainbeck Road runs up on the right. Much of the housing in between the two, mainly terraces, has since been demolished and replaced by semi-detached housing. Pictured in June 1973. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A member of staff poses with a book on a carpeted seating area for children in the new Calverley County Library. This arrangement would be suitable for a small audience of young library users at story Times. 'Stories for Young People' are arranged along the walls and there is a table with 4 stools for homework studies. A book box contains picture books for very young children and toddlers. Calverley County Library opened on September 25, 1973. It was previously located in the Mechanics Institute in Thornhill Street. This purpose-built library is also situated in Thornhill Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Leeds Mechanic's Institute which was earmarked for demolition in November 1973. Photo: YPN
Armley Mills and canal from Dunkirk Hill in April 1973. In the foreground excavation for a new footpath can be seen. At this time the mill was owned by Leeds City Council after the closure of the mill in 1969 by Bentley and Tempest. The mill reopened in 1982 as Leeds Industrial Museum. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Granting of the Freedom of the City of Leeds to H.M.S. Ark Royal, Her Majesty according the honour in October 1973. This view is of Leeds Civic Hall. The Royal party is in the centre, with two temporary stands for guests. The Queen Mother spoke of her association with Ark Royal, recalling that she had launched the ship in Birkenhead 23 years previously. 400 members of the ships company were present, from the total of 2,500 crew. They were accompanied by the combined bands of the Commander-in-Chief Fleet and Ark Royal. A march past took them from the Civic Hall through the City Centre. There was also a flypast by 26 aircraft from the ship. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
This view looks across Bower's Yard onto what is now the back entrance to the Whip Hotel. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net