These photo memories take you back to Armley in the 1990s.
They celebrate the best of what part of LS12 has to offer during a decade of highs and lows as well as winners and losers for the community and its residents. These photos feature a range of people making the news as well as showcasing the very best of local including shops, pubs, schools and sport which will be familiar to a generation of people. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Armley in the 1990s
Park View Fisheries on the corner of Back St Ives Mount and Armley Town Street. These premises had been a fish shop since around 1913. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in the 1990s
Minnesotas Bar in the Excelsior Snooker Club on Tong Road in January 1999. Photo: Richard Hainsworth
3. Armley in the 1990s
Armoley boasted a sexy vibe with the opening of adult superstore Cocktails on Armley Road in November 1998. Photo: Richard Hainsworth
4. Armley in the 1990s
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Rose and Crown pub on Armley Road pictured in August 1997. Photo: Roy Fox
5. Armley in the 1990s
This is Armley's own David Paine who in April 1999 had just passed his driving test after the 16th attempt. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Armley in the 1990s
The former premises of H. Drake Ltd. pork butcher's. The shop had re-opened as Todd's Pork and Beef Butchers when this photo was taken in September 1995. Photo: Leeds Libraries, donated by Armley Society