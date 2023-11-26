These photographs celebrate a year in the life of Aireborough and its residents at the end of the 1990s.
1. Aireborough in 1998
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Yeadon Stoop pub pictured in May 1998. Photo: Third Party
2. Aireborough in 1998
Yeadon CC of the Bradford League pictured in May 1998. Back row, from left, are Jonathan Carey, Kevin Gilks, Daren Smith, Andy Wood, Gary Hodgson and Neil Elvidge. Front row, from left, are Craig Thornton, Richard Machell, Damon Gormley, Keiron Hanogue and Naeem Khan. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Aireborough in 1998
Chelsea Flower Show winner Karen Lamb at her florists in Guiseley. She is pictured in June 1998. Photo: Justin Lloyd
4. Aireborough
Your YEP visited film fanatic David Ryder at his Rawdon home in October 1998 where she showed off some of his film posters. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Aireborough in 1998
Pupils from Guiseley School visited the Railway Museum in York in July 1998 to compete in the North and West Yorkshire regional final of the Young Engineers for Britain competition. Pictured are eight of the competitors with some of their winning projects. Back row, from left, are Joanne Boardman, Anna Lennox and Lisa Boucher. Middle row, from left, are Calum Kennedy and Matthew Gamble. Front row, from left, are Edward Midgley, Billy Soloman and James Walker. Photo: Mike Cowling
6. Aireborough in 1998
This is Rawdon's own Danielle Morrison pictured in July 1998. She was in training for the 2000 Paralympics being hosted in Sydney, Australia. Photo: James Hardisty