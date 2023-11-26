Leeds news you can trust since 1890
23 ace photos take you back to Aireborough in 1998

These photographs celebrate a year in the life of Aireborough and its residents at the end of the 1990s.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Sep 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 13:55 GMT

Rawdon, Yeadon and Guiseley are all featured in this round-up of memories from 1998. Landmarks, shops, pubs and sport teams are all in focus over the course of 12 months to remember. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Yeadon Stoop pub pictured in May 1998.

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Yeadon Stoop pub pictured in May 1998. Photo: Third Party

Yeadon CC of the Bradford League pictured in May 1998. Back row, from left, are Jonathan Carey, Kevin Gilks, Daren Smith, Andy Wood, Gary Hodgson and Neil Elvidge. Front row, from left, are Craig Thornton, Richard Machell, Damon Gormley, Keiron Hanogue and Naeem Khan.

Yeadon CC of the Bradford League pictured in May 1998. Back row, from left, are Jonathan Carey, Kevin Gilks, Daren Smith, Andy Wood, Gary Hodgson and Neil Elvidge. Front row, from left, are Craig Thornton, Richard Machell, Damon Gormley, Keiron Hanogue and Naeem Khan. Photo: Steve Riding

Chelsea Flower Show winner Karen Lamb at her florists in Guiseley. She is pictured in June 1998.

Chelsea Flower Show winner Karen Lamb at her florists in Guiseley. She is pictured in June 1998. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Your YEP visited film fanatic David Ryder at his Rawdon home in October 1998 where she showed off some of his film posters.

Your YEP visited film fanatic David Ryder at his Rawdon home in October 1998 where she showed off some of his film posters. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Pupils from Guiseley School visited the Railway Museum in York in July 1998 to compete in the North and West Yorkshire regional final of the Young Engineers for Britain competition. Pictured are eight of the competitors with some of their winning projects. Back row, from left, are Joanne Boardman, Anna Lennox and Lisa Boucher. Middle row, from left, are Calum Kennedy and Matthew Gamble. Front row, from left, are Edward Midgley, Billy Soloman and James Walker.

Pupils from Guiseley School visited the Railway Museum in York in July 1998 to compete in the North and West Yorkshire regional final of the Young Engineers for Britain competition. Pictured are eight of the competitors with some of their winning projects. Back row, from left, are Joanne Boardman, Anna Lennox and Lisa Boucher. Middle row, from left, are Calum Kennedy and Matthew Gamble. Front row, from left, are Edward Midgley, Billy Soloman and James Walker. Photo: Mike Cowling

This is Rawdon's own Danielle Morrison pictured in July 1998. She was in training for the 2000 Paralympics being hosted in Sydney, Australia.

This is Rawdon's own Danielle Morrison pictured in July 1998. She was in training for the 2000 Paralympics being hosted in Sydney, Australia. Photo: James Hardisty

