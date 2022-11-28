News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1992

It was the year a city fell in love for the first time.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

1992 saw Leeds host its first ever Valentine’s Fair with thrill seekers turning out in droves to enjoy the attractions on offer. It was also the year that people power came to the fore. Residents of two Leeds villages demonstrated over development plans while a city came out to celebrate after Leeds United were crowned First Division champions. Enjoy these image, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city and its residents in the early 1990s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1992

Enjoyed these photo memories from around Leeds in 1992. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1992

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Lloyds Arms pub on the corner of Duke Street with York Street in the city centre. The railway bridge can be seen on the right. Bostock's Circus was once held on spare ground which is now the site of the bus station, opposite the Lloyd's Arms.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1992

Leeds United supporters pack in City Square to catch a glimpse of the First Division champions on an open top bus parade through the city centre in May 1992.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1992

A view looking across Claypit Lane on to Lovell Park headquarters of the Leeds Permanent Building Society

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
LeedsResidentsLeeds United