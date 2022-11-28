1992 saw Leeds host its first ever Valentine’s Fair with thrill seekers turning out in droves to enjoy the attractions on offer. It was also the year that people power came to the fore. Residents of two Leeds villages demonstrated over development plans while a city came out to celebrate after Leeds United were crowned First Division champions. Enjoy these image, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city and its residents in the early 1990s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook