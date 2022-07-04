19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1971

Life seemed grim and bleak for Leeds and its residents in 1971 with this photo of a shopper on Commercial Street looking at the camera summing up the mood of many. The gloom of the 12 months was punctuated with some hope and laughter. The Rolling Stones took to the stage for a gig which is still remembered to this day while a group of Ukrainian dancers lifted spirits on the Town Hall steps. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1970 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1971
Ukrainian dancers on the steps of the Town Hall in April 1971. The Red Army ensemble were performing at the Grand Theatre but had just been charged on this day, with disorderly conduct.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Leeds in 1971
Studio 2 at Radio Leeds in February 1971 which at the time was operating from the Merrion Centre. The interviewer (on the left) is Chris Hawksworth. Also seen in the studio is the writer Harry Patterson, more commonly known as Jack Higgins.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1971
New Briggate looking south-west from the junction with Merrion Street, right, towards The Headrow. On the left, the Tower Cinema is showing the film 'Carry On Henry' with Sidney James and Kenneth Williams, which opened in the UK in 1971.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1971
City of Leeds Pipe Band members John Teggait plays the pipes in Dean Woods near his Morley home in October 1971. He had tried practising at home. "The noise nearly raised the roof," said his wife Eileen.