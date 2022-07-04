19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1971

Life seemed grim and bleak for Leeds and its residents in 1971 with this photo of a shopper on Commercial Street looking at the camera summing up the mood of many. The gloom of the 12 months was punctuated with some hope and laughter. The Rolling Stones took to the stage for a gig which is still remembered to this day while a group of Ukrainian dancers lifted spirits on the Town Hall steps. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1970 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook