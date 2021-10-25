22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1972

The no-nonsense message was issued by West Yorkshire Police after this slogan was found daubed on a bridge over the M1 northbound carriageway at Stourton. This was Leeds in 1972 which also featured an emotional return to Kirkgate Market for a former trader who started to earn his living when he was eight - selling fruit and flowers from a basket. Enjoy these photo memories charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
British film actor Jack Hulbert is pictured being interviewed at Yorkshire Television studios on Kirkstall Road in July 1972. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
The National Cyclo-cross championships were held in the grounds of Temple Newsam House in January 1972. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Jim Windsor (centre) pictured on one of the stalls in Leeds Market with three of his old pals from 60 years who still worked there. Pictured, from left, are Enoch Barber, George Brown and Vinnie Brooksbank. Mr Winsdsor started to earn his living when he was eight - selling fruit and flowers from a basket.
Headingley's North Lane is visible in the foreground of this view in December 1972. Grunberg Place is on the right. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
