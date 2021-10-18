Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1971.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1971.

17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1971

It was the year a much loved Coronation Street actress took a break from the cobbles to visit Leeds city centre on a mission.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:45 am

Actress Pat Phoenix, known to TV fans as Elsie Tanner for the last 10 years, opened '44 Room,' a new department for women with fuller figures at the Matthias Robinson store on Briggate. "I know I have this glamorous image but like to dress to please myself" said Miss Phoenix who went on to speak of the difficulties of pleasing fans, critics and herself when she bought clothes. "For quite some time I was a 44in hip. It was hard to find fashionable clothes of my figure in a fashion field which had long been neglected". This was Leeds in 1971, a year which also featured 2,000 young people enjoying an eight hour long 'spirit of Woodstock' free pop concert in a Leeds park. READ MORE: 23 Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1971

Rolling Stones fans wait for the band to perform at Leeds University.

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1971

Inside M&S in Leeds city centre in March 1971.

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1971

Newspaper vendors leaving Fred Gaines's shop at Cross Gates in June 1971 for their rounds. Pictured, from left, are Terence McQueenie, David Wainwright, Diana Oldroyd and Gillian Brammer.

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1971

Quarry Hill Flats ahead of their demolition.

Photo Sales
LeedsPhoenix
Next Page
Page 1 of 7