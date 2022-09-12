18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1981

Four words from the dictionary of D’s used to describe Wellington Street, one of the main gateways into Leeds city centre, at the dawn of a new decade. This was 1981, a year which felt like your Leeds suffering from a bout of urban stagnation and suburban torpor. These photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart 12 months in the life of your city. READ MORE: 20 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook