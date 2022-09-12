18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1981

Four words from the dictionary of D’s used to describe Wellington Street, one of the main gateways into Leeds city centre, at the dawn of a new decade. This was 1981, a year which felt like your Leeds suffering from a bout of urban stagnation and suburban torpor. These photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart 12 months in the life of your city. READ MORE: 20 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1981
Enjoy these photos from around Leeds in 1981. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1981
An AEC Swift/Park Royal 1012 (1969) bus pictured at the junction of Park Lane and the Inner Ring Road in March 1981.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1981
The Leeds Working Men's Institute pictured in 1981. The facilities provided for working men included a library and newsroom which took daily papers and magazines, games such as chess, a wash room which provided hot water, soap and towels. It cost 1p per week for use and was open between 8.30am to 10.30pm. This building was demolished in 1987 with the site to be part of the new magistrates courts.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1981
Park Square North pictured in October 1981. On the left are a row of buildings with the National Westminster Bank in the foreground.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net