3 . Leeds in 1980

World famous sculptor Henry Moore lays the foundation stone in April 1980 for the new sculpture gallery to be named after him, which would form part of an extension to the City Art Gallery, seen in the background here. Henry Spencer Moore was born in Castleford on July 30, 1898 and became the first student of sculpture at Leeds College of Art & Design in 1919. He became noted for his abstract sculptures of the human figure, often large scale cast bronze or carved marble. Many were reclining figures, such as the one he created to be placed outside the new gallery, or mother-and-child figures. Moore died on August 31, 1986, in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, where he had lived since 1940. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net