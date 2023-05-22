Leeds news you can trust since 1890
22 photos take you back to Leeds in 1980

These photos turn back the clock to showcase a year in the life of your city at the dawn of a new decade.

By Andrew Hutchinson
1980 and Leeds was a hard working city coping with change and looking to the future with bright hope. It was a year when decades of dance hall memories bit the dust while an eight month radio silence ended at a Leeds hospital. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 20 photos take you back to Leeds in 1979 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Tetley team of Shire horses enjoy a taste of their favourite tipple in February 1980. Photo: Jack Hickes

The end of an era. Workmen remove the remains of Meanwood's Capital Ballroom in January 1980. Photo: Steve Riding

World famous sculptor Henry Moore lays the foundation stone in April 1980 for the new sculpture gallery to be named after him, which would form part of an extension to the City Art Gallery, seen in the background here. Henry Spencer Moore was born in Castleford on July 30, 1898 and became the first student of sculpture at Leeds College of Art & Design in 1919. He became noted for his abstract sculptures of the human figure, often large scale cast bronze or carved marble. Many were reclining figures, such as the one he created to be placed outside the new gallery, or mother-and-child figures. Moore died on August 31, 1986, in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, where he had lived since 1940.

World famous sculptor Henry Moore lays the foundation stone in April 1980 for the new sculpture gallery to be named after him, which would form part of an extension to the City Art Gallery, seen in the background here. Henry Spencer Moore was born in Castleford on July 30, 1898 and became the first student of sculpture at Leeds College of Art & Design in 1919. He became noted for his abstract sculptures of the human figure, often large scale cast bronze or carved marble. Many were reclining figures, such as the one he created to be placed outside the new gallery, or mother-and-child figures. Moore died on August 31, 1986, in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, where he had lived since 1940. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A Rag and Bone man makes his way through the streets of Chapeltown. Photo: YPN

