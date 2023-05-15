1979 proved to be a year of out with the old and in with the new for a city and its residents. Down came the cooling towers at Kirkstall Power Station while it was a 12 months the Leeds Registry Office opened for registration of births, deaths and marriages. It was also a year of celebration with the Hotel Metropole celebrating 80 years of welcoming guests while the Lord Mayor’s Parade attracted more than 50,000 people. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE:14 photos take you back to Leeds in 1978LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA?Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1979
King Street looking towards East Parade in April 1979. The Hotel Metropole is in the foreground right. It stands on the site of the Fourth White Cloth Hall and opened on June 28, 1899. The Metropole was designed by architects Chorley and Connon in brick and terracotta. Quebec House on Quebec Street is the terracotta building in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
An aerial view of Lotherton Hall taken in 1979 from the Skyview Aerial Archive. The Hall is visible in the centre with its formal gardens. Behind Lotherton Hall to the right the Bird Garden is under construction. The construction workers were a group of 16 year-olds taking part in a joint employment scheme run by Leeds City Council's Department of Leisure Services and the Manpower Services Commission. The Bird Garden opened in April 1980 on the site of the old kitchen gardens belonging to the Gascoigne family of Lotherton Hall. After the initial success of the new venture, the scheme was resumed and new additions to the Bird Garden opened in 1983. The aviaries were constructed from reclaimed timber. Nowadays, over 200 species of bird, many rare and endangered, can be viewed by the public. The buildings left of the Hall were former dwellings, stables and motor car garages. In 1985 the Stable Cafe opened there and there is also the Estate gift shop. Photo: Leeds Museums Service
Leeds Register Office in Belgrave House on Belgrave Street for registration of births, deaths and marriages pictured in October 1979. This building was officially opened by Lord Mayor Harry Booth on March 3, 1979. It replaced former office on Park Square. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Lewis's decorated float for the 6th annual Lord Mayor's Parade in June 1979. It was one of 70 floats which paraded through the streets of Leeds on the occasion of the 6th Annual Lord Mayor's Parade. The procession was over 1 mile long and included 8 marching bands and 400 drum majorettes. 50,000 people turned out to watch. The theme for the parade was 'Together with Children'. Lewis's chose to design this large dog and rocking horse which was cleverly decorated with over 30,000 pink, white and green ribbon bows. The Lewis's girls on the float are dressed in lime green dresses trimmed with shocking pink sashes and frills topped off by straw hats. They handed out lollipops along the route and when they arrived in front of the Civic Hall they saluted the Lord Mayor, Councillor Christine Thomas, making sure that she received a lolly also. In the background is Calverley Street, the Civic Hall is off camera, right. Leeds General Infirmary can be seen in the background and red brick buildings in Portland Street can be seen at the left edge. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net