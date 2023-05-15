4 . Leeds in 1979

Lewis's decorated float for the 6th annual Lord Mayor's Parade in June 1979. It was one of 70 floats which paraded through the streets of Leeds on the occasion of the 6th Annual Lord Mayor's Parade. The procession was over 1 mile long and included 8 marching bands and 400 drum majorettes. 50,000 people turned out to watch. The theme for the parade was 'Together with Children'. Lewis's chose to design this large dog and rocking horse which was cleverly decorated with over 30,000 pink, white and green ribbon bows. The Lewis's girls on the float are dressed in lime green dresses trimmed with shocking pink sashes and frills topped off by straw hats. They handed out lollipops along the route and when they arrived in front of the Civic Hall they saluted the Lord Mayor, Councillor Christine Thomas, making sure that she received a lolly also. In the background is Calverley Street, the Civic Hall is off camera, right. Leeds General Infirmary can be seen in the background and red brick buildings in Portland Street can be seen at the left edge. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net