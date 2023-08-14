Leeds news you can trust since 1890
22 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1992

These wonderful memories showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the early 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 14th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

They bring together the sights and sounds of life around the heart of Leeds in 1992, a year in which your city had plenty to celebrate. Familiar landmarks, shops, pubs and restaurants are all featured in this nostalgic flashback which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of shoppers, workers and visitors. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 21 mouth-watering memories of Leeds restaurants in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Fina filling station at bottom of Eastgate.

1. Leeds city centre in 1992

The Fina filling station at bottom of Eastgate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Duck and Drake pub at bottom of Kirkgate. Railway bridge can be seen on the right with St Peter's Church tower visible in the background.

2. Leeds city centre in 1992

The Duck and Drake pub at bottom of Kirkgate. Railway bridge can be seen on the right with St Peter's Church tower visible in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Dennis's fish & chip shop and restaurant on Harper Street.

3. Leeds city centre in 1992

Dennis's fish & chip shop and restaurant on Harper Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking from Kirkgate on to Pine Court. Vacant premises of Woodheads on left. Frank Cowen Opticians and Alices Kitchen also visible.

4. Leeds city centre in 1992

A view looking from Kirkgate on to Pine Court. Vacant premises of Woodheads on left. Frank Cowen Opticians and Alices Kitchen also visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

