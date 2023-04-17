News you can trust since 1890
22 photo memories of teachers at Leeds primary schools during the 1990s

They are the unsung heroes who made a difference to the lives of a generation of children who went to school in Leeds during the 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

This gallery celebrates the work of class teachers and headteachers at primary schools across the city during the decade. Many will be remembered with fondness for providing inspiration to achieve and an ability to bring out the best of a young mind. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature a range of familiar faces from schools in all four corners of the city. Spotted a teacher you remember? READ MORE: Photo memories of school sports teams from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Year 2 pupils from Victoria Primary School in East End Park with their teacher Julia Craven pictured in March 1999.

1. Teachers in the 1990s

Year 2 pupils from Victoria Primary School in East End Park with their teacher Julia Craven pictured in March 1999. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Headingley Primary headteacher Frank Sheldrick is pictured with jubilant pupils in December 1999 after the school came joint second in a list of top performers in the country.

2. Teachers in the 1990s

Headingley Primary headteacher Frank Sheldrick is pictured with jubilant pupils in December 1999 after the school came joint second in a list of top performers in the country. Photo: Jim Moran

Mount Saint Mary's Primary headteacher Martin Flannery with Year 1,2 and 4 pupils in the school playground in December 1999. They were celebrating after having been awarded £40,000 to rebuild the school.

3. Teachers from the 1990s

Mount Saint Mary's Primary headteacher Martin Flannery with Year 1,2 and 4 pupils in the school playground in December 1999. They were celebrating after having been awarded £40,000 to rebuild the school. Photo: Emma Nichols

This is Eileen Dixon, headteacher at Beechwood Primary School in Seacroft, who was retiring in December 1999 after 13 years at the helm.

4. Teachers in the 1990s

This is Eileen Dixon, headteacher at Beechwood Primary School in Seacroft, who was retiring in December 1999 after 13 years at the helm. Photo: Justin Lloyd

