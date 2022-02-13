Photo memories of school sports teams from the 1990s

They feature team line ups from a range of sports including netball, cross country and athletics as well as rugby, football and cricket from a decade of sporting excellence. Primary and high schools from Leeds, Harrogate, Selby, Ossett and Wakefield are all featured in this gallery jam-packed with faces. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Horsforth St Margaret's C of E Primary
St Margaret's C of E Primary boys cross country team. Pictured, back from left, Neil Baker, Robert Middleton, Adam Baker, Matthew Swain, Ross Moran, Matthew Whitely, Ben Bowman, Stuart Davies, James Ryal. Front row, from left, Michael Needham, Danny Welsh, Thomas Stripe, Thomas Saw, Nathan Boggs, Sam Hirst, Jamie Lowther and Luke Kennedy.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Horsforth St Margaret's C of E Primary
St Margaret's C of E Primary School football team. Pictured, back row from left, Adam Baker, Adam Corcoran, Matthew Swain, Ross Moran, Matthew Witely, Ben Bowman, Stuart Davies. Front row, from left, Michael Needham, Danny Welsh, Sam Hirst, Robert Middleton and Alan Kenworthy.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Crossflatts Park Primary
Crossflatts Park Primary football team. Pictured, back row from left, Wasem Muhammed, David Messenger, Shoaib Hussain, Hussain Ditta, Asaf Mahmood, Shaban Akmed, Naweed Omar. Front row, from left, are Rubel Muhammed, Imran Aziz, Leroy Watson, Stephen Commons, David Knowles, Abdul Khan, Divid Kirsopp.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Tranmere Park Primary
Tranmere Park Primary's U-9s football team. Pictured, back row from left, Jeff Sharkey of sponsor Birse Construction, Tom Hemsley, James Adamson, Thomas Roo, Curtis Hudson, Nicholas Katovsky and Ray Beadle (coach). Front row, from left, Robert Smith, Phillip Bott, Ben Nolson, James Sharpe, James Campbell and Chris Davey.
Photo: Justin Lloyd