Photo memories of school sports teams from the 1990s

They feature team line ups from a range of sports including netball, cross country and athletics as well as rugby, football and cricket from a decade of sporting excellence. Primary and high schools from Leeds, Harrogate, Selby, Ossett and Wakefield are all featured in this gallery jam-packed with faces. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook