22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2002

Pub culture dominates this rewind to celebrate a year in the life of Leeds in the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Feb 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 08:07 GMT

The Old Golden Fleece, City Of Mabgate Inn, The Pointer, Hayfield Hotel, and the Duke of William are all featured in celebration of 12 months of memories in 2002. It was a year of devastation, destruction and demolition for a number of much-loved boozers across the city. Elsewhere flooding brought chaos to a market town and a theatre gem announced plans for a major refurbishment. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2002. PIC: David Atkinson Archive

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2002. PIC: David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

A memorial to P. S. John Speed on Kirkgate pictured in March 2002. He was killed on October 31, 1984 during the course of his duty near the Parish church. There is also a memorial in the Millgarth police station.

A memorial to P. S. John Speed on Kirkgate pictured in March 2002. He was killed on October 31, 1984 during the course of his duty near the Parish church. There is also a memorial in the Millgarth police station. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Swillington Youth Pod opened in July 2002. Pictured is Councillor Alan Groves (Lab, Garforth and Swillington) with Claire Billingham, area youth worker for Garforth and Swillington.

Swillington Youth Pod opened in July 2002. Pictured is Councillor Alan Groves (Lab, Garforth and Swillington) with Claire Billingham, area youth worker for Garforth and Swillington. Photo: James Hardisty

Potternewton Lodge at the top of Potternewton Park in March 2002. Now used by Park Lane College as an education site.

Potternewton Lodge at the top of Potternewton Park in March 2002. Now used by Park Lane College as an education site. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Duke of William pub was being demolished at Tetley's Brewery in May 2002.

The Duke of William pub was being demolished at Tetley's Brewery in May 2002. Photo: Mel Hulme

