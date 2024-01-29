1. Leeds in 1982
Commercial Street, right, at the junction with Lands Lane, left. The area was pedestrianised in the 1970s. On the corner, left, is Collingwood Jewellers at numbers 8 and 9 Commercial Street. Barratts shoe shop is at the right edge, with a sale in progress, at numbers 36 to 38 Commercial Street. Shoes on the display outside are priced at 8,9,10 and 12 pounds. Next door is Foto Processing at number 39 followed by DER Television Rental and Beaverbrooks at numbers 40 and 41 respectively. Pictured in September 1982. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1982
This photo was taken after circa March 1982 after the 1960s Saxone building had just been demolished. The nineteenth century building that originally stood on this site, at the junction of Boar Lane and Briggate, right, had housed Pullan's Central Shawl and Mantle Warehouse, then Sutton's Mantle shop before Saxone's shoe shop took over circa 1908. From then on the junction became known locally as 'Saxone's Corner'. On demolition of the 1960's building in 1982 a replica of the original 19th century building was constructed in its place, restoring the corner to its former glory. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1982
Commercial Street looking in the direction of Albion Street in September 1982. Behind the blue van is the junction with Lands Lane. Paige Shops is on the left followed by Granada T.V. rental and Beaverbrooks. On the right is Crockatt 4 hour cleaning at number 2A Commercial Street and Rediffussion T.V. rentals at number 3. West Riding House towers in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1982
Vicar Lane looking south from the direction of the Eastgate junction towards Kirkgate in February 1982. Central to the image are the buildings designed by Frank Matcham dating from 1902 incorporating King Edward Street, Queen Victoria Street and the County and Cross Arcades. This area, between Vicar Lane and Briggate, is now the prestigious Victoria Quarter. Greenwoods is seen at the junction with Queen Victoria Street at number 63 Vicar Lane. Cashdisia at numbers 65 to 67 is at the right edge. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1982
'...the heart winning Musical' of, 'Annie' was staged at The Grand from October 20 to November, 6. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1982
Commercial Street looking in the direction of Briggate in September 1982. On the left is W.H. Smith, formally at number 15 Commercial Street and now in Lands Lane around the corner. Lands Lane cuts across from left to right in the centre in the centre of the image. Barratts shoe shop can be glimpsed right of centre at numbers 36 to 38 Commercial Street. At the right edge is Terry & Co. and then the Halifax Building Society at number 32. In the foreground there is street advertising for Dorchester - Ledbetter Photographers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net