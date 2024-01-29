2 . Leeds in 1982

This photo was taken after circa March 1982 after the 1960s Saxone building had just been demolished. The nineteenth century building that originally stood on this site, at the junction of Boar Lane and Briggate, right, had housed Pullan's Central Shawl and Mantle Warehouse, then Sutton's Mantle shop before Saxone's shoe shop took over circa 1908. From then on the junction became known locally as 'Saxone's Corner'. On demolition of the 1960's building in 1982 a replica of the original 19th century building was constructed in its place, restoring the corner to its former glory. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net