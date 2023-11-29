These photo gems provide a fascinating rewind to showcase a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1980s.
These feature memories from around your city in 1982, a year during which Queen Elizabeth II opened the Henry Moor Sculpture gallery in Leeds city centre. It was a 12 months which featured the Rolling Stones rock Roundhay Park and a well-known cinema was celebrating 70 years of silver screen entertainment. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting 12 months in the life of your city. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1981 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1982
Shops on Coldcotes Circus in Gipton, from left Carlton Store then N.S. News, newsagent and The Thistle off-licence. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1982
The Rolling Stones on stage at Roundhay Park in July 1982. Roundhay Park, Leeds Rolling Stones Concert Photo: YPN
3. Leeds in 1982
County Arcade looking in the direction of Vicar Lane in July 1982. Some of the shops & businesses seen include Saltaire Galleries, Waynes shoe shop, Acropolis Coffee Lounge and, at the right edge, Walco Footwear, Luggage and Leathergoods. The entrance to Queen Victoria Street is behind the women looking in the window of Saltaire Galleries, left of centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1982
Hunslet's Victoria Road looking up towards Meadow Lane in January 1982. Ascott Motors is just visible in the background. It was the subject of a planning application for a new car showroom. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1982
Vicar Lane looking north towards the junction with Eastgate pictured in Februiary 1982. At the left edge the narrow entrance between buildings is Fish Street. The Midland Bank is in view as well as Wimpy and Famous Army Stores Ltd. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1982
The Scarborough Hotel on Bishopgate in Leeds city centre in September 1982. Photo: YPN