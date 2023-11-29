3 . Leeds in 1982

County Arcade looking in the direction of Vicar Lane in July 1982. Some of the shops & businesses seen include Saltaire Galleries, Waynes shoe shop, Acropolis Coffee Lounge and, at the right edge, Walco Footwear, Luggage and Leathergoods. The entrance to Queen Victoria Street is behind the women looking in the window of Saltaire Galleries, left of centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net