3 . Leeds in 1981

Looking south along Briggate from the junction with Duncan Street and Boar Lane in September 1981. On the left is Rumbelows TV & Electrical Goods; on the right, Boar Lane Discount Warehouse, and further along, John Dyson, jewellers, from which a clock is seen protruding out. In the background in the centre of the picture is the railway bridge. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net