These photo gems take you back to Leeds in 1981.
They reveal a city adjusting to the winds of social and economic change while at the same time looking ahead to the future. It was a year which featured a Royal Wedding, a summer of sunshine to remember and plans for a city centre hotel complex. This gallery also takes you around the suburbs with Rothwell, Methley, Harehills and Kirkstall all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1981
The imposing Debenhams store pictured in February 1981. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1981
A view from a bridge... Wellington Bridge in January 1981. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds in 1981
Looking south along Briggate from the junction with Duncan Street and Boar Lane in September 1981. On the left is Rumbelows TV & Electrical Goods; on the right, Boar Lane Discount Warehouse, and further along, John Dyson, jewellers, from which a clock is seen protruding out. In the background in the centre of the picture is the railway bridge. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1981
Does the inside of this city centre boozer look familiar? The Vine on The Headrow pictured in July 1981. Photo: YPN
5. Leeds in 1981
AEC Swift/Park Royal 1012 (1969) bus, registration no SUB 412G on route no 7, destination Hunslet. This is at the junction of Park Lane and the Inner Ring Road in March 1981. Square Building in the centre is Park Lane College, to the right is Concord House. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1981
The arches on Wellington Street were earmarked for demolition in January 1981 to make way for a massive office warehouse and hotel complex. Photo: YPN