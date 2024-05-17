22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1980

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 12:31 BST
These photos turn back the clock to showcase a year in the life of your city at the dawn of a new decade.

1980 and Leeds was a hard working city coping with change and looking to the future with bright hope. It was a year when decades of dance hall memories bit the dust while an eight month radio silence ended at a Leeds hospital. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 20 photos take you back to Leeds in 1979 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A Rag and Bone man makes his way through the streets of Chapeltown. Photo: YPN

Radio PBS, Leeds General Infirmary's Hospital broadcasting service was back on the air in November 1980 after an eight month silence. Pictutred are programme presenters, from left, Paul Cargill, Steve Hirst, Trevor Griffiths, Martin Croft and Alan Dee. Photo: YPN

December 1980 and angry pickets demonstrate against a new Leeds 'sex shop' in Chapeltown. Photo: YPN

Grand Theatre opened its door to the public in November 1980 as people waited eagerly for an insight into the workings of the theatre. Pictured is theatre electrician Jeff Riley showing the new computer display deck, which controlled the stage and house lighting visitor Kath Wardle and her daughter Chrissie. Photo: YPN

Six French female mountaineers arrived in Guiseley on an exchange visit in April 1980. Pictured are Benedicte Reynaud, front, with, from left, Neije Le Cottier, Mireille Baltardive, Catherine Destivelle, Marie Joille Couturier and Martine Rolland. Photo: YPN

Traffic congestion in Calverley was a cause for concern for local residents in September 1980. Pictured counting the traffic are, from left, Judith Murray, secretary of the Calverley Residents Action Group and Margaret Angus. Photo: YPN

