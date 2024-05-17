1980 and Leeds was a hard working city coping with change and looking to the future with bright hope. It was a year when decades of dance hall memories bit the dust while an eight month radio silence ended at a Leeds hospital. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 20 photos take you back to Leeds in 1979 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1980
These photos turn back the clock to showcase a year in the life of your city at the dawn of a new decade.
1 / 4