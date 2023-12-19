This photo gallery serves up a mouth-watering menu of memories for those who dined out in Leeds in the 1980s.
The restaurants offered dining experiences to titillate and tantalise the taste buds of foodies across the city. It was a decade when Leeds's dining scene was thriving with eateries to cater for all tastes and budgets. The menu will probably have included culinary treats such as French onion soup, lobster bisque, pasta primavera as well as sushi, quiche, goat cheese and pesto. How many of these restaurants around the city do you remember?
Enjoy these photo memories of the Leeds restaurants you enjoyed a meal in the 1980s. Photo: YPN
La Comida Trattoria Pizzeria on Mill Hill was a city centre dining institution back in the day. Pictured here in August 1989. Photo: YPN
October 1983 and the clientele at American restaurant The Damn Yankee on Stainbeck Lane in Chapel Allerton was unusually youthful. If the place was crowded and the music noisy, then that was part of the fun. Photo: YPN
Le Celle on Otley Old Road in Cookridge pictured here in July 1986, used to be a police station. Photo: YPN
Sheepscar's Corner Cafe off Scott Hall Road was featured in the Penguin Good Food Guide back in October 1985 with critics describing its cuisine as "excellent and cheap." Photo: YPN
Diners enjoyed a view of Roundhay Golf Club at Bonappetit on Park Lane in April 1981. Photo: YPN