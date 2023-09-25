Leeds news you can trust since 1890
22 Leeds nightclubs that we have loved and lost

These loved and lost nightspots are sure to evoke memories for generations of dancefloor movers and shakers.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

They take a whistle stop tour to remember and reminisce those city nightspots you called home (on a weekend at least!) and aim to spark happy if not hazy memories among generations of revellers. The nightclubs have been have been brought to life thanks to photos mainly from the YEP archive. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Legendary city centre nightspot Ritzy was a popular draw was featured on music chat show The Hitman and Her.

1. Ritzy

Legendary city centre nightspot Ritzy was a popular draw was featured on music chat show The Hitman and Her. Photo: YPN

Dubbed as "an oasis where wining, dining and dancing are most important" Leeds Pentagon took over from the burned out Rycrofts building at the corner of Call Lane and Briggate

2. Leeds Pentagon

Dubbed as "an oasis where wining, dining and dancing are most important" Leeds Pentagon took over from the burned out Rycrofts building at the corner of Call Lane and Briggate Photo: YPN

Before 1973 two dance spots existed as separate venues both owned by club entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. By 1975 the combined super-club at Merrion Way was arguably the city's most famous nightspot.

3. Cinderella Rockerfellas

Before 1973 two dance spots existed as separate venues both owned by club entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. By 1975 the combined super-club at Merrion Way was arguably the city's most famous nightspot. Photo: YPN

Located upstairs in the Merrion Centre Tiffany's was loved by a generation of clubbers. It tried to compete with regular themed events, such as this 1975 French night promising can-can dancing and Pernod promotions.

4. Tiffany's

Located upstairs in the Merrion Centre Tiffany's was loved by a generation of clubbers. It tried to compete with regular themed events, such as this 1975 French night promising can-can dancing and Pernod promotions. Photo: YPN

