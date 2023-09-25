22 Leeds nightclubs that we have loved and lost
These loved and lost nightspots are sure to evoke memories for generations of dancefloor movers and shakers.
They take a whistle stop tour to remember and reminisce those city nightspots you called home (on a weekend at least!) and aim to spark happy if not hazy memories among generations of revellers. The nightclubs have been have been brought to life thanks to photos mainly from the YEP archive. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1 / 6