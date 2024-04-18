22 fab photo memories of teachers at Leeds primary schools during the 1990s

This gallery celebrates the work of class teachers and headteachers at primary schools across the city during the decade. Many will be remembered with fondness for providing inspiration to achieve and an ability to bring out the best of a young mind. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature a range of familiar faces from schools in all four corners of the city. Spotted a teacher you remember? READ MORE: Photo memories of school sports teams from the 1990s YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
Headingley Primary headteacher Frank Sheldrick is pictured with jubilant pupils in December 1999 after the school came joint second in a list of top performers in the country. Photo: Jim Moran
Ebor Gardens Primary School headteacher David Shipley is handed a speed limit sign by his pupils in May 1998. Photo: Keith Lawson
This is Phil Lawson, the headteacher at Swillington Primary School, who was leaving in October 1999. Photo: Mel Hulme
Stephen Englefield, headteacher at Brownhill Primary, is pictured with pupils Ryan Holmes and Sasha Skey inside a hot air balloon as it is inflated in the school grounds in May 1998. Photo: Graham Lindley
Do you remember Stephen Watkins? He was head teacher of Potternewton Primary, a school which was left counting the cost in July 1998 after vandals broke more than 30 windows. Photo: James Hardisty
Year 2 pupils from Victoria Primary School in East End Park with their teacher Julia Craven pictured in March 1999. Photo: Mark Bickerdike