22 fab photo memories of teachers at Leeds primary schools during the 1990s

They are the unsung heroes who made a difference to the lives of a generation of children who went to school in Leeds during the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 11:01 BST

This gallery celebrates the work of class teachers and headteachers at primary schools across the city during the decade. Many will be remembered with fondness for providing inspiration to achieve and an ability to bring out the best of a young mind. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature a range of familiar faces from schools in all four corners of the city. Spotted a teacher you remember? READ MORE: Photo memories of school sports teams from the 1990s YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Headingley Primary headteacher Frank Sheldrick is pictured with jubilant pupils in December 1999 after the school came joint second in a list of top performers in the country.

1. Teachers in the 1990s

Headingley Primary headteacher Frank Sheldrick is pictured with jubilant pupils in December 1999 after the school came joint second in a list of top performers in the country. Photo: Jim Moran

Photo Sales
Ebor Gardens Primary School headteacher David Shipley is handed a speed limit sign by his pupils in May 1998.

2. Teachers in the 1990s

Ebor Gardens Primary School headteacher David Shipley is handed a speed limit sign by his pupils in May 1998. Photo: Keith Lawson

Photo Sales
This is Phil Lawson, the headteacher at Swillington Primary School, who was leaving in October 1999.

3. Teachers in the 1990s

This is Phil Lawson, the headteacher at Swillington Primary School, who was leaving in October 1999. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Stephen Englefield, headteacher at Brownhill Primary, is pictured with pupils Ryan Holmes and Sasha Skey inside a hot air balloon as it is inflated in the school grounds in May 1998.

4. Teachers in the 1990s

Stephen Englefield, headteacher at Brownhill Primary, is pictured with pupils Ryan Holmes and Sasha Skey inside a hot air balloon as it is inflated in the school grounds in May 1998. Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales
Do you remember Stephen Watkins? He was head teacher of Potternewton Primary, a school which was left counting the cost in July 1998 after vandals broke more than 30 windows.

5. Teachers in the 1990s

Do you remember Stephen Watkins? He was head teacher of Potternewton Primary, a school which was left counting the cost in July 1998 after vandals broke more than 30 windows. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Year 2 pupils from Victoria Primary School in East End Park with their teacher Julia Craven pictured in March 1999.

6. Teachers in the 1990s

Year 2 pupils from Victoria Primary School in East End Park with their teacher Julia Craven pictured in March 1999. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPhoto memories