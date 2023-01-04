This photo is sure to evoke happy memories for a generation of Leeds residents who visited a city centre landmark in the 1990s.
A replica of the Wright Flyer - the first powered aircraft to fly with a pilot on board – hung inside the Corn Exchange for eight years during the decade to the delight of shoppers. The replica, built by RAF Finningley Vintage Aircraft Group in 1963, was transferred to the Yorkshire Air Museum before the dawn of the new millennium. This image kicks off a photo gallery celebrating a year in the life of Leeds in 1997, a 12 months which proved somewhat of a soar away success for your city thanks to a raft of new openings and celebrity visits. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1997. PIC: Don Smith
Photo: Don Smith
Canal Wharf at the Canal Basin looking in the direction of Victoria Bridge. Two barges are moored in front of Quayside House, right, opposite the Canal Basin, left. The boat in the foreground is The Horbury and acts as storage and supplies for the Kirkstall Flyboat moored behind it. The Kirkstall Flyboat is a purpose-built pleasure boat run by Yorkshire Hire Cruisers Ltd. It is equipped to take private parties of up to 50 people on cruises along the canal and River Aire. On the left a train can be seen crossing over the dark arches, about to enter the City Station. The large building in the background left is the Hilton Hotel in Neville Street.
Photo: Don Smith
Inside Beeston Branch Library located in the grounds of Hugh Gaitskill School on St. Anthony's Drive. The library was built in the early 1970's. This view shows the counter area, and the presence of computers for issuing and discharging books after a major refurbishment of the library in 1997.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Members of Farnley Hill Methodist Church are in costume as 18th century serving maids on the occasion of the bicentenary. The celebrations mark the date of 5th June 1797 when the original Farnley Hill Methodist Church first opened.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net