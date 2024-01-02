A replica of the Wright Flyer - the first powered aircraft to fly with a pilot on board – hung inside the Corn Exchange for eight years during the decade to the delight of shoppers. The replica, built by RAF Finningley Vintage Aircraft Group in 1963, was transferred to the Yorkshire Air Museum before the dawn of the new millennium. This image kicks off a photo gallery celebrating a year in the life of Leeds in 1997, a 12 months which proved somewhat of a soar away success for your city thanks to a raft of new openings and celebrity visits. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook